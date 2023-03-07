Floyd County Public Works will be closing a section of Old Dalton Road at No. 3681 and a section of Wax Road to repair failed cross drains from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Traffic will be restricted to one lane at the Old Dalton site. Wax Road traffic will need to detour at Tremont Drive and Preacher Smith Road. To access the parking lot of Laugh and Learn Children’s Academy, enter from Rockmart Highway.
THURSDAY
If you have lost a child, a grandchild or siblings please attend Compassionate Friends‘ monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program will be in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. Questions may be addressed by calling 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The Market will feature over 50 local artists. Free parking and free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
