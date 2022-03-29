WEDNESDAY
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale is running through Wednesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Mostly fiction priced at 25 cents and 50 cents.
FRIDAY
Georgia’s Rome and Tellus science museum will host a stargazing event on Clock Tower Hill starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in 30-minute sessions. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
SATURDAY
Rome Clock Tower tours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in 30-minute time slots. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve a slot at RomeGeorgia.org.
Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office and Rome Area History Center are holding Downtown History Tours from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, starting from the Downtown Welcome Center Gift Shop. Space is limited. Tickets are $10 at RomeGeorgia.org.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their meeting at noon on Tuesday, April 5, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. For lunch at 11:30 a.m., RSVP is required by March 31. Speakers are candidates Jennifer Strahan, for Congress; Robert Watson, for Georgia House; and Derek Keeney, for Georgia Senate.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $20. There will be a fashion show featuring Reese’s Fashion Gallery. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations.
Chieftains Museum is having their annual Herb and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be there to answer questions and assist. For more information, call Chieftains at 706-291-9494.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Handmade and Georgia grown items. Free admission and parking.
The Floyd-Rome Retired Teachers Association will meet Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. Registration opens at 10:15. Lunch will be catered. Masks are optional.
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.