TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, March 2, at Sweet Pea’s Restaurant, 69 Church St. (at the back of the Fairgrounds). Dutch lunch is at 11 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon. The guest speaker is Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
WEDNESDAY
The New Romans Club will hold their monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $19. Dr. Rebecca Vaughn will discuss her father’s life as a Secret Service agent. Her book on his experiences will be for sale. Please wear a mask when socializing. Social distancing will be in place during the seating. For reservations, contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 434-989-4994.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will hear from Demetria Fears of One Community United from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, online via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link and to let her know if you need materials in alternate format, including captioning.
THURSDAY
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is hosting EmployABILITY, a four-part online class focusing on employment for people with disabilities. Classes will be from 2-4 p.m. each Thursday, beginning March 4. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. For more info, call! 706-314-0008.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum is hosting the 8th Annual Floyd County Seed Swap on Saturday, March 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chieftains Museum will be open for free tours for those who are waiting to attend the seed swap. The event is weather-dependent and will be canceled in case of inclement weather. This year the Seed Swap will be completely outside in the Major Ridge Demonstration Garden at Chieftains. Groups of 10 people will be taken through the garden by guides.
UPCOMING
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will celebrate Rev. Terrell M. Shields’ 37th Pastoral Anniversary at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, with a drive-thru appreciation service. Enter on East 14th Street, exit on Flannery Street. All are welcome. CDC health guidelines will be followed.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its Mass Precinct meeting Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. They will be electing delegates and alternates to the Floyd County Republican Party County Convention which will be held on April 17 at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
Starting April 11, NAMI Rome is offering an 8-session course on ways to help friends and family members who are living with a mental illness. Family-to-Family meets 2.5 hours weekly on Sunday afternoons from 1:30-4 p.m. in Rome. The class size will be limited to follow CDC guidelines. For more information and registration call Bonnie at 706-506-8314.
ONGOING
Hospitality House Thrift Store Ladies Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., is having their semi annual blowout sale Tuesday, March 2, through Saturday, March 13. All fall and winter clothing with a gray tag will be 75% off. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday — Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for abused women and their children. Daily specials.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. broadcast on WLAQ radio station as well as YouTube live streaming. Celtic Service is available on St. Peter’s Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office at 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.