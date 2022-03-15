TUESDAY
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique big semi annual sale begins on Tuesday, March 15-26. All boutique clothing with a gray tag is 50% off. Other bargains throughout the store at 610 Shorter Ave., which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and until 5 p.m. on Saturday. The store supports local services for abused women and their children.
The Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, March 15, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Bella Roma Restaurant across from Braves Stadium. For more information, please call 706-506-1389.
SATURDAY
Author Ashley Callahan will be signing her new book about a Rome native, “Frankie Welch’s Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics,” at a free reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St.
UPCOMING
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale starts Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues Monday, March 28, through Wednesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Mostly fiction priced at 25 cents and 50 cents.
Georgia’s Rome and Tellus science museum will host a stargazing event on Clock Tower Hill starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in 30-minute sessions. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Rome Clock Tower tours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in 30-minute time slots. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve a slot at RomeGeorgia.org.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Handmade and Georgia grown items. Free admission and parking.
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
