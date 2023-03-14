The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free community workshop on “Pruning”. The workshop will be Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 E Second Ave. Meet in the parking lot. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 for details.
UPCOMING
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday,March 25, at 10 a.m. at Larue’s Studio. The program, Making Hand-Built Dogwood on Branches, will be presented by Anna Nichols. For more information, please call 706-266-6534.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The Market will feature over 50 local artists. Free parking and free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
ONGOING
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., big semi annual sale runs through Saturday, March 25. Fall and winter boutique items with a gray tag are 50% off. Prices begin at $4. This nonprofit store supports abused women and their children in Rome.
The Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild of Rome is having their 30th annual quilt show at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with 49 quilts from 16 quilters on display through the end of March.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer can not be accepted alone.