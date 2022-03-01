The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Coosa Country Club. Travel advisors Jon and Jo’El will review plans for four RSC trips in 2022. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131. Cost is $20.
THURSDAY
Georgia Legal Services will hold a free Elderly Legal Assistance Program at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. for seniors who would like to complete a Financial Power of Attorney and/or an Advance Directive for Health Care. No registration is required. For more information, contact Angelina Vaquera-Linke at 762-266-0124.
SATURDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 5, with Rev. Buddy Carter, pastor of Bush Arbor Baptist Church, preaching. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
The Ninth Annual Seed Swap will be at The Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway, from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, in conjunction with a free Family Day that includes craft projects. In case of rain, swap is cancelled.
The Georgia DNR is holding a free Hunter Education Course from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 23 at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway. Open to 50 people. Must preregister under “Events” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
