WEDNESDAY
Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism is planning a free Unity for the Community event to celebrate everything that unites us. An organizing meeting is set for Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. All nonprofits, civic group leaders, musicians and artists who would like to participate are encouraged to attend. For questions, email jim@readyornot.com.
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market at the park, 363 Riverside Parkway, will be open from 7-11 a.m. every Saturday and Wednesday until Oct. 3. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
UPCOMING
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service will resume in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices on Monday, June 15, by appointment only. Contact the Rome office, at 201 Calhoun Ave., at 706-295-6026. A full listing of field offices and contact information is available at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
NWGA Center for Independent Living is holding a Mental Health Resources Focus Group meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 18, from 2-3 p.m. The session will be captioned. For the meeting link or more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
The Red Cross NWGA Chapter office at 112 John Maddox Drive in Rome is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, June 30. Potential donors are asked to go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information and to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted when possible but may have longer wait times.
ONGOING
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their "Feeding the Flock" cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.