TUESDAY
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Gordon County Ag Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur. The meeting is public.
SATURDAY
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, will have brotherhood breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Rev. Stanley Smith will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 706-266-6324.
MONDAY
The Cave Spring July 4 Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4. Spectators gather on the Square. Participants on vehicles or horses line up at 8:15 a.m. on Perry Farm Road. Walkers meet at Cave Spring Outdoor Equipment, 23 Alabama St. Afterwards, Cave Spring UMC will be selling homemade ice cream at $2 a cup. More information: 706-802-8773.
The Summerville Celebrate Independence Festival & Fireworks Show begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, 33 Middle School Road. Free water slide, free sliced watermelon, sack races, a concert, cornhole tournament. Fireworks at 10 p.m.
UPCOMING
TRED and Revive Cycleworks are hosting the Lucky Sevens Trail Running Race on Jackson Hill on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. The 7K is chip timed. The 2-mile walk is not. Refreshments and music post-race. For more information contact Julie at 706-844-8509 or register at RunSignUp.com/Race/GA/Rome/LuckySevens.
Mountain Springs Church monthly gathering is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Singing and fellowship. Potluck dinner after the service. Everyone welcome, including singers and musicians. Turn off Old Summerville Road just past Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at the Berry wildlife check station and follow the signs. For more information visit MtSpringsChurch.com.
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, has an Electronics Collection Event set for Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will be hosting its free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23. For more information on exhibits and activities, visit Berry.edu/oakhill.
Dedication of a monument to the Deaf Priors, hosted by the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street in Cedartown. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library summer auction is running through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases have items related to British culture and history. For a complete list, visit Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.