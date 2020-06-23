TUESDAY
The Way of the Cross Baptist Church is holding a Tent Revival at the home of the Rev. Donald Lindsey, 1289 Doyle Road, through Friday, June 26, nightly at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health governing board of directors will meet on Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaching Our Community Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave., Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706/270-5000.
UPCOMING
The Red Cross NWGA Chapter office at 112 John Maddox Drive in Rome is holding blood drives from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30; Thursday, July 2; Monday, July 20; and Thursday July 30. All donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Potential donors are asked to go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information and to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible but may have longer wait times.
ONGOING
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets on the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office administrative divsision has resumed normal business operations. The office at 2526 New Calhoun Highway is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for fingerprint services and background checks.
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has resumed in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices, by appointment only. Contact the Rome office, at 201 Calhoun Ave., at 706-295-6026. A full listing of field offices and contact information is available at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.