WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaching Our Community Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave., Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is public.
THURSDAY
The nonpartisan League of Women Voters Rome Floyd members and friends will gather Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. to celebrate the resumption of in-person meetings and our nation’s July 4 Declaration of Independence. Call 706-676-0507 or 706-584-0268 for directions.
SATURDAY
Rome Symphony Orchestra presents Alan Naylor in concert featuring favorites from the Great American Songbook and Broadway at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at The Cove, Darlington School. Tickets are available online at RomeSymphony.org, at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers or at the gate.
Restoration Lindale will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26. The parade will line up at Pepperell Elementary at 9:30 a.m. to start at 10 a.m. and will go to First Baptist Church of Lindale. Arts and crafts festival on South First Street will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wreath laying at Gilbreath Center will be at 11:30 a.m.
Keep Rome-Floyd County Beautiful is sponsoring Bee Fest at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. The Floyd County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about pollinator gardens, to make crafts for the children and to hand out informational pamphlets.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking preorders for their annual Brunswick stew sale, for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Highway, to benefit their scholarship fund. $28 per gallon or $8 per quart. The Friendly Rivers Homemakers will have desserts for purchase on site. See any club member or call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153.
SUNDAY
The William S. Davies Homeless Shelter will host the Dog Days of Summer Party from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at River Dog Outpost in downtown Rome. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at DaviesShelter.com/dog-days.
UPCOMING
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will meet on Wednesday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Speaker is LaDonna Collins, executive director of Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format.
Friends of the Library is hosting a quilt raffle through July 15 to benefit the children’s department of the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5 or 12 for $10 and are available at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or by calling 706-236-4600.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting an Accessibility Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format. For more information, call 706-314-0008.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.