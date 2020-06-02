TUESDAY
Grant Road in the Armuchee community will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday at 8 a.m. until Wednesday at 4 p.m. while Floyd County public works crews install a cross drain. Local traffic can use Floyd Springs Road, Sally Davis Road, and U.S. 156 (Rosedale Road) to travel around the construction zone.
WEDNESDAY
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative is hosting a presentation on the United Way of Rome Floyd County by Executive Director Allison Mitchell on Wednesday, June 3, from 2 -4 p. m. via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 28-246-1825 for the meeting link.
THURSDAY
Trinity UMC at 606 Turner McCall Blvd. will be hosting an ecumenical prayer service for the community on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be a drive-in service, participants will stay in their cars. We will join together across faiths to pray for peace during this troubling time. All are invited to attend.
The Floyd County Board of Education will hold a work session Thursday, June 4, at 8 a.m. in the board room at 600 Riverside Parkway. Social distancing practices will be observed. To call in to the meeting, dial 1-629-888-0902 and use PIN# 355759479#.
UPCOMING
TRED of Rome is holding a National Trails Day Hike Saturday, June 6 at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Redmond Circle. The 1.2 mile hike begins at 9 a.m. There is no fee for the hike however donations of any amount to TRED will make hikers eligible for door prizes.
NWGA Center for Independent Living is holding a Mental Health Resources Focus Group meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 18, from 2-3 p.m. The session will be captioned. For the meeting link or more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
ONGOING
The Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court is encouraging veterans to have their DD-214 discharge document recorded by bringing it to the clerk’s office at the judicial center, Suite 101, 3 Government Plaza. They will then be able to provide a certified copy if needed. The service is free.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
CANCELLATIONS
Because of the coronavirus, the Armuchee, Glenwood and Everett Springs Reunion scheduled for June 6 will not be held but will be postponed until Sept. 19. It will still be held at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Please notify friends and families of this change.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church has canceled its One Thousand Women in White program that had been scheduled for June 7, due to the COVID-19 health emergency and social distancing guidelines.
Lovejoy Community Services Inc. has canceled Summer Explosion 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer Explosion has operated for the past 15 years; the first day after school ends for the summer until the last week before school begins in the fall. We hope to see our youth at Summer Explosion 2021.
The 2020 Floyd County Schools Driver Education Program sessions scheduled for June are canceled. District officials will be evaluating the possibility of adding July dates depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
