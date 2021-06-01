TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, June 1, at Red Lobster on Shorter Avenue. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch, meeting will begin at noon. Guest speaker is Cole Muzio of Family Policy Alliance, formerly affiliated with Focus on the Family.
WEDNESDAY
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will hear from Jeff Sinnick, Rome YMCA director of membership, Wednesday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p m. online via Zoom. For the meeting link and alternate format information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a community workshop on “Making Hypertufa Troughs” at noon Saturday, June 5, at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway. Preregistration and a $10 supply fee are required. Class is limited to 20 people. Call the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210, to sign up.
Fairview Baptist Church, 2348 Old Cedartown Highway SE in Lindale, will have an inside and outside yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. All proceeds will go towards children’s camps for this summer.
The Northwest Georgia Red Cross is offering a free virtual resiliency workshop from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, to help local active duty and veteran military families better handle stress. To attend, register online at RedCross.org/WorkshopNWGA.
UPCOMING
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, will hold Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11. Times are 6-9 p.m. for ages 3 through 12th grade, 7-8 p.m. for adults.
Westminster Presbyterian Church and the American Red Cross are holding a blood drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at the church, 1941 Shorter Ave. To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter code: WPC.
New Zion Baptist Church, 2475 Morton Bend Road in Coosa, will have a Big Gospel Singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Glenn Wilbanks & Family, The PO Boys and others. Everyone welcome. For info call Pastor Cary Lindsey at 706-802-2866 or 706-235-5149.
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, 5935 Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek, invites you to join us at “Big Fish Bay” for Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. For more information contact the church office at 706-235-2800.
All residents are invited to attend the Rome-Floyd Unified Development Code Community Kickoff Event to engage in the comprehensive update of zoning and land-use regulations at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive.
ONGOING
Recovery meetings for public safety only — law enforcement, firefighters, corrections and all emergency responders — will be held Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 867 0688 0102. Text or call 503-507-4151 for password.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Board meetings will still be at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church worships in person on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service is also broadcast on WLAQ radio station and YouTube. Celtic Service meets in person on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. All in-person services require reservations, contact the church office at 706-291-9111. Church website www.stpetersrome.org for details.
Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), 1645 Cartersville Highway in Rome, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. traditional communion worship service. Social distancing practiced, masks recommended but not required. For further information, visit CovenantRome.org or call 706-767-8373.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.