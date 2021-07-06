TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 6, at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Come at 11:15 a.m. for lunch and the meeting will begin at noon. The guest speaker will be Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars.
WEDNESDAY
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will meet on Wednesday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Speaker is LaDonna Collins, executive director of Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format.
SATURDAY
Ten Rome and Floyd County public safety agencies are collaborating on a free Public Safety Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Blvd. Fun activities for all ages, equipment on display, recruitment, food vendors and more.
Bethel Royal Ambassadors at Greater Christ Temple, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., invites everyone to a day of outside water baptisms, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Prayer station, free Bibles. Those who would like to be baptized bring a change of clothes and towel.
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale will begin Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then will continue Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books priced at $.25 and $.50.
UPCOMING
Boynton Lions Club and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a free Summer Movie Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Ringgold Depot to benefit Lions Club projects. Donations of funds and used glasses will be accepted. Concessions available. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Friends of the Library is hosting a quilt raffle through July 15 to benefit the children's department of the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5 or 12 for $10 and are available at the library from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or by calling 706-236-4600.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting an Accessibility Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format. For more information call 706-314-0008.
NWGA Center for Independent Living invites all people with disabilities, agencies, nursing home facilities, youth organizations, and other interested citizens to attend Spotlight: Whitfield on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or by email at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org