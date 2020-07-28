TUESDAY
The City of Rome is inviting the community to a candlelight vigil honoring Congressman John Lewis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Town Green on West First Street. Dr. Joshua Murfree will be the keynote speaker.
The Floyd County Commission will meet Tuesday, July 28, in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. for caucus at 4 p.m. and board meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are public. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
THURSDAY
The Red Cross NWGA Chapter office at 112 John Maddox Drive in Rome is holding a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. All donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Potential donors are asked to go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information and to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible but may have longer wait times.
SATURDAY
The Rome Area History Center is offering a 90-minute guided tour of downtown Rome with historian Selena Tilley at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Reserve a spot online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or in person at one of the Welcome Centers, across from the Town Green or next to the Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
SUNDAY
The Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 208 Darlington Drive, will hold their Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. Get fed by the Lord and then eat some soul food. Special singers will be The Lamberts.
UPCOMING
The Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 208 Darlington Drive, will host a revival beginning Monday, Aug. 3 and running through Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. nightly. Special singers and Preachers each night. Pastor Donald Lindsey welcomes everyone.
NWGA Center for Independent Living is hosting a (Virtual) Access Collaborative session online, Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 2-4 p.m., about Hope's House, presented by Michelle Gerald. For the meeting link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825.
ONGOING
The Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. Admission is free but tickets are required to ensure social distancing. Reserve tickets online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Georgia Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For an appointment, call 706-802-5329. For other sites around the region, visit dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-19-testing-site.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church is not holding in-person services but invites anyone to join online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is a live broadcast on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or on the station's website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum resumes Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for log in credentials at 706-291-9111.
Pruitt Health Hospice is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide companionship and support for patients. No experience necessary. Call Chaplain George Nix for more information. 706-236-4704.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets on the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has resumed in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices, by appointment only. Contact the Rome office, at 201 Calhoun Ave., at 706-295-6026. A full listing of field offices and contact information is available at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Lyerly United Methodist has their "Feeding the Flock" cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland's Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.