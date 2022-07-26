TUESDAY
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Gordon County Ag Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur, Calhoun. The meeting is public.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Goonies” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
THURSDAY
Dedication of a monument to the Deaf Priors, hosted by the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street in Cedartown. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
SATURDAY
Paradise Garden Foundation will host a Creative Spirit Retreat at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville, on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is $30, online at ParadiseGardenFoundation.org or by phone at 706-808-0800.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E Second Ave., is hosting a Homecoming Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Snow cones, food truck and inflatable slide for kids. Entry is free. Call to register at 706-232-3663.
SUNDAY
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, is hosting a Food Truck Party VBS from Sunday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m. Dinner each night, crafts, bible study, games. For more information, visit Mount Tabor UMC Armuchee’s FaceBook page.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP to eat lunch at fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Wear red to support Keeping Georgia Red. The speaker is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Fairview School is hosting a free “Education in the African American Community” symposium on Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St. Tours of the historic campus available each day from 4-5:30 p.m. Visit FairviewBrown.org for more information.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.