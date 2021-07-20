TUESDAY
The annual cemetery and church cleaning for Sand Springs Church on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community, known as Decoration Day, will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. All volunteers are welcome. This would be a good project for a teen youth group or Boy Scouts age 14 and above.
The Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, July 20, at Olive Garden at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
WEDNESDAY
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting an Accessibility Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format. For more information call 706-314-0008.
THURSDAY
The League of Women Voters of Rome Floyd County will meet Thursday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at the Coosa River Basin Initiative office, 5 Broad Street, for a presentation by Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, its executive director, on how voters can help safeguard the rivers. For information, call Lucy Hale at 706-584-0268.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Sheriffs Office is hosting a “Give A Kid A Chance” event to hand out bookbags, school supplies and food for local children in need on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Rome police also will be giving out carseats. Free food and beverages. While supplies last.
Sand Springs Church Annual Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 25. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner on the grounds following. Bring your covered dishes, insect spray and join in. The historic church is on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community.
The Friends of the Library is hosting a summer silent auction of items in five showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Saturday, July 31, at 4 p.m. For a list of items visit the library or the Friends’ webpage at shrls.org.
NWGA Center for Independent Living invites all people with disabilities, agencies, nursing home facilities, youth organizations, and other interested citizens to attend Spotlight: Whitfield on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or by email at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
