TUESDAY
Boynton Lions Club and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a free Summer Movie Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Ringgold Depot to benefit Lions Club projects. Donations of funds and used glasses accepted. Concessions available. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
The Floyd County Democratic Party is hosting a coffee, cobbler, and cake social gathering on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the Ridge Ferry Park Shoals Pavillon.
THURSDAY
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale runs through Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Books are 25 cents or 50 cents each. A quilt raffle also is underway to benefit the library’s children’s department. Tickets are $1 each, 6 for $5 or 12 for $10.
The Family Resource Center is sponsoring a Public Poetry Reading at Schroeder’s restaurant on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Entry is free. There will be readings from “Where the Rivers Meet and the Mountains Begin.” For more information, call 706-290-0764.
UPCOMING
Liberty View Baptist Church, 3755 Rockmart Road SE, Silver Creek, will be having Summer Revival from Monday, July 19, to Friday, July 23, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The annual cemetery and church cleaning for Sand Springs Church on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community, known as Decoration Day, will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. All volunteers are welcome. This would be a good project for a teen youth group or Boy Scouts age 14 and above.
The Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, July 20, at Olive Garden at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is hosting an Accessibility Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link or materials in an alternate format. For more information call 706-314-0008.
Sand Springs Church Annual Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 25. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner on the grounds following. Bring your covered dishes, insect spray and join in. The historic church is on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community.
NWGA Center for Independent Living invites all people with disabilities, agencies, nursing home facilities, youth organizations, and other interested citizens to attend Spotlight: Whitfield on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or by email at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
The Friends of the Library is hosting a summer silent auction with five showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Saturday, July 31, at 4 p.m. There will be bidding books at each showcase. For a list of items visit the library or the Friends’ webpage at shrls.org.
