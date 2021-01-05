WEDNESDAY
The New Romans Club January luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Coosa Country Club. Representatives of Restoration Rome, Ruth and Naomi House, and PAWS will discuss their work and volunteer opportunities. Masks and social distancing. Cost is $19. For reservations, contact Jane Franssen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 434-989-4994.
SATURDAY
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful is sponsoring Bring One for the Chipper, a Christmas tree recycling event, from 10 a.m.to noon on Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home Depot, 103 Hicks Drive. Get a free tree seedling in exchange. Contact ewells@romega.us if you would like to volunteer.
UPCOMING
The Rome–Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, for Rome/Floyd residents only. Call 706-291-5266 for an appointment to drop off your items.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Rome Inc, 17 Pennington Ave., will be giving away free groceries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Drive through only. For more information call 706-234-6413.
ONGOING
The AlAnon support group meets at Westminster Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black's Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church offers Sunday worship at 10 a.m. broadcast on WLAQ radio station as well as YouTube live streaming. Celtic Service is available on St. Peter's Facebook at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the church office at 706-291-9111 or visit stpetersrome.org.