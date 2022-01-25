THURSDAY
Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 17 E. Pennington Ave., will be giving away Free Groceries from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. For more information call 706-234-6413.
UPCOMING
Former Sen. David Perdue will speak at the Floyd County Republican Women’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Coosa Country Club. RSVP to have lunch by Wednesday, Jan. 26. Come at 11:20 a.m., lunch is served at 11:30 and the meeting begins at noon.
The (Virtual) Access Collaborative will feature NWGA Center for Independent Living programs and services from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. For the Zoom meeting link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $20. Lee Woodward will speak about the Family Resource Center and the annual poetry contest. For reservations, contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is sponsoring Employability, a free four-part online class on employment for people with disabilities, from 2-4 p.m. each Thursday, beginning Feb. 3. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. For more info, call 706-314-0008.
Protect Student Health Georgia and No Left Turn In Education-Floyd County Chapter presents a free documentary, open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 5, with showtimes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Cave Spring Hearn Academy.
The Floyd County Commission is accepting nominations through Thursday, Feb. 10, of citizens to be recognized during Black History Month. Forms are available online at FloydCountyGa.gov/nominate or at the county manager’s office, 12. E. Fourth Ave.
TRED Rome Floyd is hosting Assail the Trail, a 5K trail run and 1.2 mile trail walk on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the GE Trails at Garrard Park, 1935 Redmond Circle. For details and to register, visit RunSignup.com/Race/GA/Rome/AssailtheTrail.
The Way of the Cross, 208 Darlington Drive, will hold a youth fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Italian food will be served for donations and there will be a balloon pop for door prizes. Prices of the balloon will vary depending on the prize.
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway through Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. The showcases feature books and other items catering to a wide variety of hobbies and interests. For a complete list of items visit www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.