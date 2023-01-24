TUESDAY
Coosa River Conservation District will have their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Bartow County Extension Office, 320 W. Cherokee Ave., Cartersville. This is a one-time location change from the Gordon County Ag Center.
UPCOMING
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., at Larue Huckaby’s studio. The program, “Wire Wrapping,” will be presented by Amanda Farrell. If you have questions, call 706-266-6534.
Hill Crest Baptist Church, 2202 N Broad St., is hosting a Fifth Sunday Night Red-Back Hymnal Singing on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. Bring your own hymnal if you have one. If not, hymnals will be available at the church. Pastor Mark Evans and the congregation welcome everyone. Call 706-291-8806 with any questions.
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $25. Merrill Davies will speak about writing and the Rome Area Writers. Contact Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 706-232-6134 (phone) or 770-757-5155 (text) for reservations.
The Rome affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold their two nationally recognized classes on mental illness starting Sunday, Feb. 5, at the NAMI Rome trailer in Rome. The classes are free. Registration is required. Call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010 for more information.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold their mass precinct meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, to elect delegates and alternates to the county convention in March. All Floyd County registered voters who align with the principles of the local party are invited to attend.
ONGOING
The Polk County Historical Society, 117 West Ave., Cedartown, is offering free American Sign Language classes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 (for kids) and Feb. 4 and 11 (for anyone). RSVP for the date you want to attend by calling 770-748-4828 or emailing polkgahistory@gmail.com.
Registration is underway for the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA exercise program scheduled to run from Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, May 10, at the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, 810 E. Second Ave. For information, contact instructor Mary Ann Pawlowski, mpawlowski@ymcarome.org.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
