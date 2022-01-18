BSA Troop 30 will sponsor the annual meeting of Watters District Council for Historical Preservation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Shannon Recreation Center, 40 Minshew Road. Topics: pioneering families, the Culberson sports family and the Ridge waterwheel. For more information, visit WattersDistrictCouncil.org.
FRIDAY
A new 10-week beginner Line Dance Class will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, with an advanced beginner class following at 11 a.m., at the Charles C. Parker Senior Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. All ages invited. Instructor is Lois Roberts. For more information, contact Roberts at 706-766-1511 or the center at 706-234-0383.
SATURDAY
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Larue’s Studio. The program will be mask painting. For more information, please call 706-266-6534.
UPCOMING
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is sponsoring Employability, a free four-part online class on employment for people with disabilities, from 2-4 p.m. each Thursday, beginning Feb. 3. Email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org for the meeting link. For more info, call 706-314-0008.
The Floyd County Commission is accepting nominations through Thursday, Feb. 10, of citizens to be recognized during Black History Month. Forms are available online at FloydCountyGa.gov/nominate or at the county manager’s office, 12. E. Fourth Ave.
The Friends of the Library is holding a silent auction at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway through Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. The showcases feature books and other items catering to a wide variety of hobbies and interests. For a complete list of items visit www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
