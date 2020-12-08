WEDNESDAY
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet via teleconference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706-270-5000.
THURSDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling please join us. For more information call Sandra at 706-506-6108 or DeeAnn at 706-936-9021.
SATURDAY
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends has canceled plans for a World Wide Annual Candle Light Memorial but will hold a drive-through event from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive, where candles will be given out in remembrance of lost loved ones.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is holding a “Christmas Gift” silent auction through Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. All five showcases feature books and other items suitable for gifts. Visit shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library for a complete list. Proceeds benefit the library.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is offering Victorian Christmas tours every half hour from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19. Each tour is capped at six people. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for Berry affiliates and children 5 and under. Tickets must be reserved in advance at berry.edu/oakhill/victorian-christmas-tours.
The American Red Cross is holding blood and platelet drives around Northwest Georgia in December. Rome dates are Dec. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at Westminister Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., and of Dec. 16 and Dec. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at the Red Cross office, 112 John Maddox Dr. Donors will get long-sleeved T-shirys while they last. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Face coverings are required.
The AlAnon support group has moved its meeting from Transfiguration Church to Westminster Church at 1941 Shorter Ave. The time will remain the same, at noon each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to come.
The Our Lady of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Society of Mary meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St. For more information call 706-506-1241.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
