The Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at the home of Susan Coley, 40 Maplewood Sq. For more information, please call 706-506-1389.
THURSDAY
Lauretta Hannon presents “A Christmas Memory” reading for adults at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Thursday,Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. The 40 minute reading of Truman Capote’s short story is free.
FRIDAY
Victorian Christmas Trolley Tours will begin at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at RomeGeorgia.org/victorian.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will host a free Christmas event on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. Parents are encouraged to bring their children. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 770-547-8369.
SATURDAY
A free Veterans and Families Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. All veterans and their family members are encouraged to come. For more info, call Vice Commander Howard Cothran at 706-676-4462.
Fairview-E. S. Brown Alumni is selling a limited edition crystal ornament in remembrance of the 1924 historic school for $22 through Saturday, Dec. 18. Order at FairviewBrown.org. For more information contact Mary Montgomery at mmontgo6@aol.com.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, is hosting a live nativity from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, called Walk the Path to Bethlehem. The rain date is Dec. 20.
UPCOMING
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have Watch Night Services starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. All are welcome. We will follow all of the CDC and health guidelines. For more information, you may call 706-234-2091.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
