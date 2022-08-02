The Floyd County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. RSVP to eat lunch at fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. Meeting begins at noon. Wear red to support Keeping Georgia Red. The speaker is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
THURSDAY
The Rome African Violet Study Group’s meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E Eighth St. The program will be on the basis of growing African Violets.
FRIDAY
Fairview School is hosting a free “Education in the African American Community” symposium on Friday, Aug. 5 thru Sunday, Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 30 Alabama St. Tours of the historic campus available each day from 4-5:30 p.m. Visit FairviewBrown.org for more information.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will participate in The Great Georgia Pollinator Census on Friday, Aug. 19, from noon-2 p.m. at GE Trails, 1389 Redmond Circle, and on Saturday, Aug. 20, from noon-2 p.m. in the Demonstration Garden at Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library is offering their “End of Summer Auction” showcasing books for young readers through 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Rome Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list visit Shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcases.
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
