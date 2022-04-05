TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women will hold their meeting at noon on Tuesday, April 5, at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. For lunch at 11:30 a.m., RSVP is required by March 31. Speakers are candidates Jennifer Strahan, for Congress; Robert Watson, for Georgia House; and Derek Keeney, for Georgia Senate.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club luncheon will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. Cost is $20. There will be a fashion show featuring Reese’s Fashion Gallery. Contact Ruth Patton at ruthiempatton@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations.
SATURDAY
Chieftains Museum is having their annual Herb and Plant Sale on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Floyd County Master Gardeners will be there to answer questions and assist. For more information, call Chieftains at 706-291-9494.
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique, 610 Shorter Ave., has gray tags on sale at 75% off through Saturday, April 9. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Handmade and Georgia grown items. Free admission and parking.
UPCOMING
The Floyd-Rome Retired Teachers Association will meet Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road. Registration opens at 10:15. Lunch will be catered. Masks are optional.
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
The annual WOOF WOOF Car Show to support Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd will be Saturday, April 23, at Ollies Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. DJ, trophies, T-shirts. Registration is $25 from 8 to 10 a.m. For info and to preregister for $20, call Sue at 705-233-3543 or Ken at 706-802-8624. Rain date is April 30.
ONGOING
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. Were you building ships or planes, making silk yarn for parachutes at Celanese, rolling bandages for the Red Cross, collecting tin foil or scrap metal or doing anything else for the war effort? Email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
