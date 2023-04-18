The Georgia State Retirees Association Coosa Valley Chapter will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. GSRA President Beverly Littlefield and Legislative Liaison Chuck Freedman will present information from the legislative session. All are welcome.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, April 18, at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 E. 12th St. Caucus will be at 5:30 p.m.; meeting at 6 p.m. Both are open to the public.
SATURDAY
Anamchara Gallery, 419 College St., Cedartown, will have a reception for “Till We Have Face,” a local artists exhibit, on Saturday, April 22, from 2-8 p.m. Live music, door prizes and refreshments. Show will be on display from April 22 to May 20.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will celebrate their 10-year anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Parker Center Banquet Room, 1325 Kingston Road. Dinner, live music. Tickets for adults $30; seniors over 65, $25; table for 6, $150. Call 770-547-8369 to purchase. Deadline is April 22.
UPCOMING
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
ONGOING
The Friends of the Library Auction features three showcases of books related to the Scriptures, Christianity and Judaism at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list, visit the library website, shrls.org. The auction will close Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.
