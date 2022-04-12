THURSDAY
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
SATURDAY
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
UPCOMING
Gospel Singing at Northwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4076 Calhoun Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Local singers from area churches. For more information call 706-424-2703.
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
The annual WOOF WOOF Car Show to support Animal Rescue Foundation Rome Floyd will be Saturday, April 23, at Ollies Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave. DJ, trophies, T-shirts. Registration is $25 from 8 to 10 a.m. For info and to preregister for $20, call Sue at 705-233-3543 or Ken at 706-802-8624. Rain date is April 30.
East Rome High School’s 70’s Decade Reunion is from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the old East Rome Junior High School. Dress is casual. For more information, please call 678-654-3788.
Northside Elementary School Reunion will be held at Ridge Ferry Park’s main pavilion on Saturday, May 14, from noon until 2 p.m. Anyone who attended or worked at Northside is welcome to attend. Bring a chair and a picnic lunch.
ONGOING
Friends of the Library “Silent Spring Auction” is running through Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. A complete list of items is posted at Shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
Rome Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Please e-mail RomeNaacp@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.