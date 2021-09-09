THURSDAY
A Conversation with Mitchum will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Tickets, limited to adults 21 and older, are $20 and include a tasting bar. Purchase at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Fire Department will be hosting the 20th annual 9/11 Commemoration Service on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza behind City Hall, 601 Broad St. The service will begin at 8:30 am and will last for 45 minutes.
Fairview Baptist Church, 881 Fairview Road in Rockmart, invites churches and other groups to an Operation Christmas Child workshop at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, to learn how to start or expand their own charity program. For more information, call 770-684-8054 or email ginatoo@yahoo.com.
Mountain Springs Church, CCC Road, will hold their monthly fellowship on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Located 2.5 miles down the CCC Road between Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and the Berry College Wildlife Check Station. Visit the Mountain Springs Church website for more information and directions.
The Rome Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season premiers with “RSO Goes to the Movies!” Featuring John Williams’ music from Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and many more on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Visitors Center, 402 Civic Center Drive, or online at www.romesymphony.org.
MONDAY
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators will meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. E-mail Juanita King at juanitawking@gmail.com to receive the Zoom invite.
UPCOMING
The Friends of the Library is hosting five new showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, thru 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit the library website at shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Armuchee Church Of God, 4974 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, will be hosting a multi family church yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18.
