SATURDAY
Armuchee Church Of God, 4974 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, will be hosting a multifamily church yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, the Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc. board of directors has canceled the AHHAS Rolater Regatta that had been scheduled for Sept. 18.
UPCOMING
Paradise Garden, 84 Knox St. in Summerville, will have a free open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Attendees can tour the 4-acre campus. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Art & Learning Center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The East Rome High School monument dedication ceremony originally scheduled for Oct. 1 has been postponed and the ERHS ’70s decade reunion has been canceled.
NAMI Rome will hold their annual candlelight service on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 6-7 p.m. at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 5 Old Cedartown Road. For more information call NAMI Rome at 706-506-5010.
The Friends of the Library are hosting five new showcases in their Fall Silent Auction at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, thru 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For a complete list and more information, visit the website at shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
