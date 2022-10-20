FRIDAY
Georgia’s Rome will host Haunted on Broad tours the last two weekends in October, on Oct. 21, 22, 28 & 29. Tour groups will depart from the Rome-Floyd County Library at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
SATURDAY
The Armuchee High School classes of 1956 and 1957 will jointly meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon at Roma Mia, 3401 Martha Berry Highway.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday, Oct. 22, at Larue Huckaby’s studio at 10 a.m. Larue will present a program explaining the judging of porcelain pieces at the recent Coosa Valley Fair. For more information, please call 706-266-6534.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. The menu includes chili, crackers, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
SUNDAY
The Children’s Ministry of West Rome Baptist Church is hosting JUMPSTART3 Live Experience, a free family fun night, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in the main Worship Center, 914 Shorter Ave. For more information on registration, visit WestRome.org/events or call 706-232-9722.
The Rome-Floyd ECO Center has partnered with the Rome Area History Center to offer Haunted River Tours at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 30, departing from Heritage Park. Tickets are $15. For questions, call 706-622-6435.
UPCOMING
The Friends of the Library Fall Silent Auction is underway through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Five showcases. For a complete list of items, visit shrls.org/rome-floyd-county-fol-showcase. Proceeds benefit the library.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present “Tree Spotting with Terry, Keith and John” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. starting at the Floyd County Extension Office on the Fourth Avenue side under the flag pole. Wear comfortable walking shoes. For questions, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210.
New Hope Overcoming Cathedral Ministries, 200 Nixon Ave., will celebrate their 100th anniversary from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Everyone invited. Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday prayer breakfast at 9:30 am; Sunday service at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., dinner at 1:30 p.m. For more information call 678 986-0285.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders now for a Brunswick Stew Sale at Model Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to benefit their scholarship fund. Gallons, $30; half gallons, $16; quarts $8. The Friendly River Homemakers Club also will be offering a variety of goodies. To order, call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343.
The Everett Springs School Reunion will be held for the final time on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Tabor Church in Everett Springs. Meet at the church at 11 a.m.; a covered-dish lunch will begin at noon. All former students are urged to attend.
Animal Rescue Foundation Rome-Floyd is hosting their Wags, Whiskers and Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Preserve, 127 Winding Road. Dinner, music, entertainment and auction. Tickets are limited and available at Wet Petz, 610 Shorter Ave., The Backyard Boutique, 1201 Dean Ave., and Sue’s Barber Shop, 2510 Shorter Ave., or 706-506-1079 to reserve.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.