THURSDAY
The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will meet at noon on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Berry Shorter Room of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. in downtown Rome.
FRIDAY
Comedy Night at the RAD Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave., is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, and headlined by Greg Hall. Comedy starts at 8 p.m. Cash bar and concessions available. Door cover charge is $5. Space is limited by social distancing. For tickets visit TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006.
SATURDAY
A Women’s March to the Polls event will begin assembling at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Town Green in downtown Rome. Speakers will start at 2 p.m., after which participants will march to the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., for early voting. Signs are permitted (no sticks/stakes) and masks are required.
SUNDAY
State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Black’s Bluff Road in Cave Spring, will have Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. Singing group One Touch will perform. Rodger Whorton will be preaching. Lunch will be after the service.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, is having Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct 18. Everyone welcome. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., worship service is at 11 a.m. and evening service is at 6 p.m. The special singers will be The Lamberts, with Brother Buddy Carter bringing the message.
UPCOMING
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, will have a revival at 7 p.m. the week of Oct. 19-23 with Brother Rob Miller bringing the message, diffferent singers each evening. Everyone welcome. We have a large sanctuary for social distancing. Facemasks are optional.
Sherwood Baptist Church, 1 Goodman Road, will host a Hope for the Hungry free food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the church. Over 400 boxes of nonperishable groceries will be given out.
The NWGa Center for Independent Living is hosting a virtual Pedestrian Safety Town Hall from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via Zoom. Attendees can share with disability advocates their experiences as a pedestrian, public transit user or driver. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Larue Huckaby’s studio. The program will be an installation of officers. For more information call 706-266-6534.
Springfield Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Bryant T. Steans and family’s 15th Pastoral Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, with a drive-by salute. Meet at 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Dollar Days, 1417 N. Broad St. For more information contact Sister Sandra C. Boddie at 706-346-0480 or emmasue1949@hotmail.com.
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a free community workshop “Tour of Trees Around Rome,” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, starting in the parking lot of Ridge Ferry Park. Participants must preregister by Wednesday, Oct. 28, by calling the Floyd County Extension Office, 706-295-6210. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Lady Gladiators' Night Out will be Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. in the banquet room of Bella Roma, 770 Braves Blvd. For more information, call 678-654-3788.
Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation will host a drive-through Truck or Treat from 3:30 — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway.
Rome Shakespeare Festival presents the Halloween Hit: Dracula at the RAD Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave. from Oct. 29-Nov. 8, from Thursday throughSunday both weeks. Tickets are $18 and are available by visiting TheRad.biz or RomeShakespeareFestival.com.
The Rome Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser is continuing virtually this year on Saturday, Nov. 7. Participants can connect through a community app developed with special features to replicate the traditional components of the event. Visit georgiawalk.org to register and learn more.
ONGOING
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m., and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
