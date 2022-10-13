THURSDAY
Compassionate Friends will have their monthly meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling and are struggling with grief, join us at Life Church, 17 John Davenport Drive.
FRIDAY
Our House, a domestic violence shelter in Polk County, is holding a Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night fundraiser Friday, Oct. 14, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at StandUpForHope.com.
“Ask a Lawyer Day” will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 14, in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Conference Room 332, to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. For more information call 706-291-5190.
SATURDAY
Rome Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95 is sponsoring a Veterans Dance from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. Cover charge is $10 per couple. Door prize drawings. Snack bar will be open; no alcohol will be served.
A Cars, Crafts and Cycles in the Country fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road in Armuchee. Advance registration: $20; $25 on the day of the show. Grand prize and trophies. Food concessions. For more information, call 706-235-3675 or text 706-802-9905.
Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St., will host Hallowed Hauntings Storytelling on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. for all ages, and a scarier 8:30 p.m. show for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $6 for one show or $10 for both. For event questions, call 706-235-8051.
American Legion Post 506 is hosting a barbecue rib plate sale and drawing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 15, at 21 Peachtree St. Rib plates, $10; hamburger or hot dog plates, $5. Sides are baked beans, slaw and soda or water. For more information call Roy at 706-766-4430.
The Puryear Detachment Marine Corps League will celebrate the refurbishing and relocation of the Type 92 Japanese howitzer “Pistol Pete” in a special program at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at VFW Lodge 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway. The public is invited. Hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks will be served free of charge.
Summerville Main Street will host a free Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring model train and railroad exhibits and vendors.
SUNDAY
Cosmopolitan United Methodist Church, at the corner of Fincher and Mill streets in Cave Spring, celebrates its 153rd year of service to the community beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. The Rev. Brian Tillman will bring the message. The community is invited. For questions, call 404-759-3918.
