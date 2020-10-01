THURSDAY
The Floyd County Democratic Party will meet virtually Thursday, Oct. 1, to discuss voting issues. Social time starts at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. Visit FloydDemocrats on Facebook for instructions to attend or watch the live broadcast. For more information visit fcdems.org or leave a message at 931-452-1250.
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Rome on Oct. 1, from 2-7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Chapter office, 112 John Maddox Drive; on Oct. 7, from 3-7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave.; and on Oct. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at the office on John Maddox Drive. Donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible.
DAV & RecruitMilitary will host a free Atlanta Virtual Career Fair online Thursday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to past and present members of the military, their spouses and dependents. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6cx3snw.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252.
SATURDAY
Southern Cruisers riding club, Rome chapter, will host its annual Cruisin’ for St. Jude benefit for the children’s hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Easy Living Yamaha & Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. Registration is $30 for rider and passenger and starts at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. escorted ride. Music, food, door prizes and auction activities also will be set up on site.
SUNDAY
Cosmopolitan UMC, 101 Fincher St. in Cave Spring, will host its annual “Jazz On The Lawn” on Oct. 4 at the church, featuring JSmith Music. The event is free. Social Distancing and masks required.
Local churches will come together for a drive-in worship service to mark World Communion Sunday at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd. Bring your own elements. Use the Church Street entrance.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will have their annual Blessing of the Animals on the church lawn on Sunday Oct 4 at 4:30 p.m. Please bring your animals properly leashed or crated. For more information call 706-506-1241.
UPCOMING
NAMI Rome is hosting the annual candlelight ceremony in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Town Green in downtown Rome. Jennifer Ayers Moore, sister of Nathaniel Ayers, the subject of the movie “The Soloist,” will speak about mental illness in her family. Call 706-506-5010 for additional information.
The NWGa Center For Independent Living monthly (Virtual) Access Collaborative will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, featuring Claudia Hamilton of Harmless Initiative Partner. For the Zoom meeting link, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling. For more information call Sandra, 706-506-6108, or DeeAnn, 706-936-9021.
On Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon, Floyd Against Drugs and Floyd Medical Center will be holding a “Hit the Bin” Drug Drop to collect old prescription drugs in conjunction with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at the FMC corporate offices, 420 E 2nd Ave. Sharpes Southern Smoke Shack will be on hand to feed us.
Cars on Broad will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon until 5 p.m. The annual Armuchee Ruritan Club sponsored event will adjust its normal display to observe social distancing practices.
State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Black’s Bluff Road in Cave Spring, will have Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. Singing group One Touch will perform. Rodger Whorton will be preaching. Lunch will be after the service.
ONGOING
Bids for the Friends of the Library silent auction will continue until Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. All proceeds will go to the library. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
Hospitality House Thrift Store, 610 Shorter Ave., is holding a Ladies Boutique BlowOut Sale at 75% off. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks required. Proceeds benefit programs for local abused women and their children.
Rome Area History Museum will again offer Haunted On Broad tours the first two weekends in October. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or at the welcome centers on Jackson Hill, 402 Civic Center Drive, and across from the Town Green, 300 W. First St.
VFW Post 4911 at 2632 Cedartown Highway hosts Bingo every Friday night. You do not have to be a member of the VFW to play. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7:30 p.m. Cash prizes. Hot food and snacks available.
Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 770-885-0779.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are invited. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church holds online prayers at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday on their Facebook page. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. is on WLAQ radio 96.9FM or 1410AM or the website wlaq1410.com. Adult Forum is at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom. Contact the church office for login credentials at 706-291-9111.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. in the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
DAV Chapter 95 meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 4911 on Cedartown Highway. Face masks are required. For more information or assistance in filing VA claims, contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
