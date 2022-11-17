The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
FRIDAY
The Highlanders, a GHC student ensemble, will present a free lunchtime concert from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, directed by Sam Baltzer. The location has been changed to the Coosa Rome of the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
SATURDAY
The Rome Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast at the Rome Civic Center, 405 Civic Center Drive, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6-11 a.m. Advance tickets are available from any member at $7. Cost is $8 at the door. Dine in or take out. All proceeds go to local Optimist youth work.
American Legion/Sons of the American Legion Post 506 will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the post, 21 Peachtree St. in Rome. Games, free food and open enrollment to join the American Legion or the Sons.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive-through only. Vegetable soup, corn bread muffin, carrot sticks, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
MONDAY
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road, will not meet on Monday, Nov. 21.
UPCOMING
Floyd Felines is having a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the East Rome McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd. For $5, you get unlimited pancakes, a sausage patty and choice of coffee, tea or water. For tickets, email FloydFelines@gmail.com, message through Facebook, or just come out that day.
ONGOING
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications through Nov. 30 for its 2023 Career Academy, a week-long, overnight program for current 9th, 10th and 11th graders who may be interested in careers with the DNR. For more information, visit GaDnr.org/CareerAcademy.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.