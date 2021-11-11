THURSDAY
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Ave, will be hosting a Veterans Day BBQ and Yard Sale on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 706-346-0119.
SATURDAY
The nonprofit TMMA Farms and Sanctuary, 1570 Halks Valley Road in Trion, is holding a black tie dinner fundraiser called “Night at the Sanctuary” from 3:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For tickets and more information, visit TmmaFarms.com.
The Margaret Gayler “Christmas in November Homemakers Bazaar” will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Handmade crafts, home baked/canned foods, door prizes. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
Braver Angels Georgia, a bipartisan nonprofit, will host a free Common Ground online workshop on “How Should the U. S. History of Race Be Taught in Georgia Schools?” from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Participants and observers welcome. For more information or to register, visit BraverAngelsGeorgia.org and search under Events.
MONDAY
The 2021 Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Float entries are $100 and the deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Applications are available at RomeChristmasParade.com.
Unity Baptist Church, 2261 Pleasant Valley Road, will be hosting a Brotherhood and Sisterhood night on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Supper will be served. For more information, contact Betty at 706-844-8628.
TUESDAY
Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. For more information call 706-506-1389.
UPCOMING
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System board of trustees will meet at 4 pm, Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Rome/Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meeting is public.
Columnist Lynn Gendusa will be signing her new book, “Southern Comfort: stories of family, friendship, fiery trials and faith,” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dogwood Books, 231 Broad St.
The League of Women Voters of Rome/Floyd County will meet Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 706-346-1217.
The Porcelain Art Guild will hold their Annual Christmas Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Provino’s, 288 Shorter Ave. Please bring a Christmas-themed painted piece for a gift exchange.
The East Rome High School Monument Dedication Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at the East Bend Shopping Center, 1402-14 Turner McCall Blvd, at the flag pole.
The Friends of the Library is running a “Christmas Gift” Silent Auction from now through 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rome Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. For a complete list of books in all five showcases, check the library website, shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.