The 2023 Floyd County SPLOST Citizens Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Fire Education Room, 409 E. 12th St. The meeting is open to the public.
FRIDAY
Mackey Masonic Lodge 120, 8 Craven St., Cave Spring, will have their annual spring barbecue fundraiser on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandwiches, $8; Plates, $12; By the pound, $14. Cold drinks available. Carry out or eat in.
SATURDAY
One Community United is hosting a free celebration of local art and culture, RoFlo Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Broad Street in Downtown Rome. Live music, craft and food vendors, kids; activities.
Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley will sponsor a 5K run and health walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, starting from the Rome Braves Stadium. Cost is $25 for the run, $20 for the health walk. Register online at HabitatCoosaValley.org or the Habitat Restore, 540 E. First Ave.
UPCOMING
The Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet for a catered luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road, Armuchee. Donations of personal care items will be accepted for the Hospitality House for women. RSVPs required. For more information call 770-458-3082.
The WeCARE Veterans Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rome Civic Center on Civic Center Drive. The free resource fair will feature over 40 government and nonprofit agencies that provide services for military veterans.
Harbor House Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser for the child advocacy center will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children under 16, available online at GiveButter.com/HHspellingbee
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
The AGES Reunion will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.