SATURDAY
American Legion Post 52 is hosting a barbecue sale, bake sale and yard sale on Saturday, May 28, at 1205 Calhoun Ave., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The barbecue sale starts at 10 a.m. Plates are $12, barbecue is $16 per pound, drinks are $1. Stew is $32 gallon, $9 quart, $5 pint and $2 cup. To preorder or for questions call 706-346-0119.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. The menu includes barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert, and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
The Exchange Club of Rome Memorial Day Tribute will be at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd, on from Saturday, May 28, to Monday, May 30. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be military history displays and a vintage car show. The observance ceremony is on Monday at 10 a.m. with keynote speaker U.S. Army LTC Heath Williams, ret.
MONDAY
Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will be conducting their 27th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Shannon Memorial Circle on Monday, May 30, at noon. Louis C. Byars will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit wattersdistrictcouncil.org.
UPCOMING
The Celanese Village Kids Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Riverside (formerly Celanese Baptist) Church. All kids and their family who grew up in Celanese are invited to attend. For more information please call 706-506-1389.
A benefit concert for the Family Resource Center will feature local favorite Scott Thompson and friends on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For details and ticket information, visit ExchangeClubFRC.org.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678 986-0285.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.