THURSDAY
The Board of Trustees for the Sara Hightower Regional Library System will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meetings are public.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, will have a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
The Public Safety Expo returns to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 MLK Jr. Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Special equipment from numerous agencies on display, activities for all ages, recruiting tables, child safety seat inspections and more.
A community celebration honoring veterans & military service will be held Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time in the Hopewell Community Center at McCord’s Crossroads, 7290 County Road 16, Centre, Ala. Patriotic program, live music, auction, BBQ plate free for veterans — $10 suggested donation for others.
MONDAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living will hold a virtual class on Amazon’s Alexa & Echo services & accessibility features from 2-4 p.m. Monday, May 23. Each participant will receive an Amazon Echo device. RSVP soon, slots are limited. Call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
UPCOMING
The Celanese Village Kids Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Riverside (formerly Celanese Baptist) Church. All kids and their family who grew up in Celanese are invited. For more information call 706-506-1389.
A benefit concert for the Family Resource Center will feature local favorite Scott Thompson and friends on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For details and ticket information, visit ExchangeClubFRC.org.
Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road NE. Dinner, music, dancing. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 16. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770-547-8369 or 678-986-0285.
Chambers Street 4 Kids will be hosting their annual Fathers Day Block Party on Saturday, June 18, from 4-9 p.m. at 107 Chambers St. There will be water slides and music. Bring your own lawn chair. Donations are accepted.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
Rome-Floyd NAACP is sponsoring an inaugural Juneteenth Parade and lot party on Saturday, June 18. Email RomeNAACP@yahoo.com or call Dahlice Malone, 706-346-0595 for application information.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
