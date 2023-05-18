THURSDAY
The WeCARE Veterans Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rome Civic Center on Civic Center Drive. The free resource fair will feature over 40 government and nonprofit agencies that provide services for military veterans.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. in the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Meetings are public.
FRIDAY
The Rome-Floyd County Peace Officers Memorial Service to honor the fallen officers of the law enforcement community will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at the law enforcement complex Memorial Plaza, 5 Government Plaza.
The Harbor House Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser for the child advocacy center will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 16, available online at GiveButter.com/HHspellingbee.
SATURDAY
Georgia Highlands College, 3175 Cedartown Highway, will host two new events on Saturday, May 20: A Fishing Rodeo at Paris Lake at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Cars on Campus Car Show starting at noon. For more information, visit fish.highlands.edu and carshow.highlands.edu.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd., will host Saturday coffee and pastries from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on May 20 and May 27, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Mobley Hall. Neighbors, members and friends are invited to this free event.
UPCOMING
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive. The meeting is public.
The United Veterans of the Armed Forces will hold their annual Memorial Day Yard Sale and Cookout from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the corner of North Broad and Davis streets. A 50 inch smart TV will be raffled off. Contact 706-266-6200 for more information.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E.14th St., will have a Women’s Month Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Alisha Thomas-Searcy, former candidate for state school superintendent, will be the guest speaker.
The AGES Reunion will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road.
The Model Ruritan Club is taking orders through Tuesday, June 6, for its annual Brunswick stew sale fundraiser for pickup Saturday, June 17, at Model Elementary School. Gallon $30, half gallon $16, quart $8. To order call Sam Mize at 706-295-5153 or Les Hopper at 706-266-7343. Also, the Friendly Rivers Homemakers Club Bake Sale will be at the pickup location.
Mercy Care is hosting A Day for Grandparents on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Outdoor activities, crafts, lunch and more. For more info contact Selena Hodges at 706-291-8496, ext. 3.
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th Street, will host part of the community Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Former Georgia state representative Tyrone Brooks will be the guest speaker.
To list an event, email the information to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer cannot be accepted alone.