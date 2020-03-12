THURSDAY
Ande Frazier is returning to her Rome roots on Thursday, March 12, to sign her first book, “Fin(anci)ally Free” at the Hawthorn Suites at 100 N. Second Ave. at 6 p.m. She is the CEO of women’s online financial community, MyWorth and one of Penn Mutual’s highest-ranking female executives.
FRIDAY
St. Patrick’s Day Dance on Friday, March 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Dancing, cake walk and special surprise gift bags. Couples and singles are all welcome. Great music selection and will do requests. Admission fee is $5. The event is sponsored by Single Friends of Rome. Contact Beverly at 706-388-1595 for more information.
Georgia Legal Services Program assistance will be available in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for low-income clients. It covers a range of civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. This service is provided on the second Friday of each month. For more information call 706-291-5190.
The Fairview-Brown School campus, 278 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, will host visitors to see progress that has been made at the historic site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 and 14. From Rome, turn left at the red light; from Cedartown, turn right.
SATURDAY
The Rome Braves Redneck Rummage Sale presented by the Rome-News Tribune at State Mutual Stadium is set for Saturday, March 14, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live entertainment and inflatables. Parking is $5. A range of food and drink will be available for purchase. Space for other vendors is $35 a spot. For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/rome/tickets/rummagesale.
Lochs and Hills Celtic Association will present St. Patrick’s Pot Luck O’ The Irish on Saturday, March 14, starting at 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 415 E. Third Ave. Live Celtic entertainment will be provided as well as a traditional corn beef and cabbage meal. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or salad. The cost is $10. Reservations are required by calling Sam or Janet Baltzer at 706-234-6317.
The Georgia Archives is presenting a free tour, “Stories of Southern Mills and Mill Villages,” on Saturday, March 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the facility at 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow. It includes a presentation on the evolution of textile mills, a visit to the Original Documents Reading Area, and the new exhibit, Mill Towns: Living and Working at Georgia’s Textile Mills.
UPCOMING
Rome Shakespeare Festival will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19, at 6 p.m. at The RAD Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave. SW, in the River District. Actors will be asked to read scenes and monologues from the comedy. For more information visit romeshakespearefestival.com or call: 706 331-1006.
Kiwanis Club of Rome’s Music Showcase competition for scholarship will take place on March 21, at the Berry College Bell Recital Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s open to Rome-Floyd County students grades 9-12. Deadline to apply is March 18. Talent must be vocal or instrumental. For additional information, visit www.romekiwanis.org or email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.
Rockmart Heritage Days & WELSHFest will take place March 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown. Experience Welsh and local culture, music, welly wanging, men in kilts and many other events and vendors. Sensory-friendly. Hymn singing at historic Van Wert Church is Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. visit www.rockmartwelshfest.com.
A concert featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald will take place Saturday, March 21, at the Rome City Auditorium. The concert will feature vocalists Greg Robbins and world renowned opera singer Indra Thomas. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, call Sam Baltzer at 706-234-6317.
The Exchange Club of Rome’s replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. outside the Museum of Flight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road in Armuchee, in honor of all the Rosie the Riveters of World War II.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold its County Convention at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on March 21 at 10 a.m. All Floyd County registered voters who concur with the principles of the Republican Party are invited to attend.
The Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival is set for March 27 and 28 at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. The kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday events start at 10 a.m., with the annual Big Fibbers contest set for 2 p.m. The festival includes the free Debby Brown YoungTales Storytelling Competition at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Rome High School Performing Arts Center. Children under 17 will be admitted free to all events with a paying adult. Full festival tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Tickets to individual events are $10-$15. Purchase in advance at www.bigfibbers.com.
The American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard will host a swap meet, flea market and car show on Saturday, March 28, at 5 Shorter Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Car show entry is $20 and bikes are $15. Vendors are welcome. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 706-676-4462.
The annual Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will take place April 4 and 5 at the Rome Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be artists, crafters and growers selling gifts, food and outdoor decor. Admission and parking are free. To become a vendor or for more information, visit romegeorgia.org/springartmarket.
Shorter University’s Ledbetter College of Business will be hosting its third annual free job fair on Monday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the college building, 232 Shorter Ave.
Tickets are on sale for the East Rome High School ’70s Decade Reunion set for Saturday, May 2, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the old East Rome Junior High. Dress is casual. Cost is $40 per person. For tickets, call Pam Walker at 678-654-3788.
ONGOING
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will help people complete their taxes free of charge, through April 15. They’ll be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also be at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lyerly United Methodist is looking for all types of vendors for its 12th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Dowdy Park on the corner of Highways 27 and 114 in Summerville. Booth rental is $20 for a 15’x15’ area. For more information or a vendor application, email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com or leave a message at 706-857-6008.
To list an event email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com or call 706-290-5252. To have an event listed in Roman Record as well, please send it at least 10 days in advance. Not seeing your club or meeting date? Check the Clubs & Meetings calendar every Sunday.