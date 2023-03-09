If you have lost a child, a grandchild or siblings please attend Compassionate Friends‘ monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Life Church, 19 John Davenport Drive.
FRIDAY
Georgia Legal Services Program will be in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, Suite 114, on Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters. Questions may be addressed by calling 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The Floyd County Master Gardeners will present our free Community Workshop on “Pruning”. The workshop will be Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 E. Second Ave. We will meet in the parking lot. Call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 for details.
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday,March 25, at 10 a.m. at Larue’s Studio. The program, Making Hand-Built Dogwood on Branches, will be presented by Anna Nichols. For more information, please call 706-266-6534.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market will be Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The Market will feature over 50 local artists. Free parking and free admission, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
ONGOING
The Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild of Rome is having their 30th annual quilt show at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, with 49 quilts from 16 quilters on display through the end of March.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
