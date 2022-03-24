SATURDAY
The Floyd County Master Gardeners is hosting a free Community Workshop on “Pruning Fruit Trees” on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chieftains Museum, 501 Riverside Parkway. The program will be presented by John Hendrickson, Master Gardener; Keith Mickler, Floyd County Extension Agent and Terry Paige, Certified Arborist.
Hospitality House Thrift Store Boutique big semiannual sale runs through Saturday, March 26. All boutique clothing with a gray tag is 50% off. Other bargains are throughout the store at 610 Shorter Ave., which supports local services for abused women and their children.
The Friends of the Library annual Paperback Book Sale starts Saturday, March 26, and continues Monday, March 28, through Wednesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Mostly fiction priced at 25 cents and 50 cents.
McCord’s Crossroads Homemakers Club will sponsor a Ham Shoot from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, March 26, at Hopewell Community Center, 7290 County Road 16, Centre, Ala.,followed by a pot luck lunch. Shells supplied for 12, 16, 20 & 28 gauge. $5 per round. Call 256-927-2296 for more info.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch Saturday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. The menu includes chili, crackers, chips, dessert, and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at Larue Huckaby’s Studio. Anna Nichols will present the program on hand-building and painting porcelain pumpkins. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
UPCOMING
Georgia’s Rome and Tellus science museum will host a stargazing event on Clock Tower Hill starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, in 30-minute sessions. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve tickets at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org.
Rome Clock Tower tours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in 30-minute time slots. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Reserve a slot at RomeGeorgia.org.
Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office and Rome Area History Center are having their Downtown History Tours every first Saturday (April to November) from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The tour begins at the Downtown Welcome Center Gift Shop. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at RomeGeorgia.org/Tours. The first tour is April 2.
Georgia’s Rome Spring Art Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, at the Civic Center, 402 Civic Center Drive. Handmade and Georgia grown items. Free admission and parking.
The monthly Georgia’s Rome Art Experience is on Thursday, April 14, at the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad St. Kids ages 6 and up make origami swans from 4-6 p.m. Cost $5. Adults make sunflower wreaths from 6-8 p.m. Cost $40. Register at RomeGeorgia.org or Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive.
East Rome High School Reunion for 1960s students is from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lawrence Preserve at Horseleg Creek, 127 Winding Road. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, $40 per person/$75 per couple. No registration after April 16. Mail check payable to ERHS Class of 1965 to: Greg Brandon, 200 Meadowlands Drive, Talking Rock, GA 30175.
The Armuchee High School Classes of 1957 and 1958 will jointly meet on Saturday, April 23, at Red Lobster. Seating begins at 1 p.m. Food will be ordered from the menu. For further information contact John Espy at 706-378-3213.
