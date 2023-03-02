The Rome African Violet Study Group meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St. The program will be making a rooting box.
SATURDAY
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a “Re-Imagine Recycle” hands-on craft workshop on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome-Floyd County Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. The event is free, but space is limited. To register, contact Solid Waste Director Emma Wells at 706-291-5266 or emma.wells@floydcountyga.org.
The Clock Tower Jazz Ensemble and guests will present a free concert at the Rome City Auditorium on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. No ticket is needed and everyone is invited to attend.
UPCOMING
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with "Community Calendar" in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.