TODAY
NWGA Center for Independent Living is holding a Mental Health Resources Focus Group meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 18, from 2-3 p.m. The session will be captioned. For the meeting link or more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825.
FRIDAY
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. in front of the church at 445 E. 14th St. Please bring your lawn chairs and your masks. We will practice social distancing. All are welcome. For more information, you may contact Rev. Shields at 706-234-2091.
SATURDAY
Let’s Talk Race, a conversation celebrating unity in diversity between Apostle Rondie Goode and Pastor Jason Stockton, will take place Saturday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Due to social distancing, only 275 seats are available for the free event. Reserve a seat at eventbrite.com/e/lets-talk-race-tickets-109154588312 or view the livestream on the Facebook pages of the churches, RG Kingdom Church Intl and Life Church of Rome.
A Community Prayer Rally is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. on the Town Green in front of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., in Rome. Organizers said they want all believers to come pray that God will heal the nation, bring unity among its people, and send revival to the churches.
The River Arts District Playhouse, 233 N. Fifth Ave., will host Voices Of Color, a special event showcasing Black and Latino performers from in and around Rome, on Saturday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The cover charge is $5 but social distancing rules will limit seating. Reserved tickets are available online at TheRAD.biz.
UPCOMING
American Legion Post 136 from Lindale will resume meeting on the fourth Monday of the month starting at 6 p.m. on June 22. The group meets at the VFW post at 2642 Cedartown Highway. Masks are required.
The Way of the Cross Baptist Church is holding a Tent Revival at the home of the Rev. Donald Lindsey, 1289 Doyle Road, beginning Monday, June 22, and running through Friday, June 26, nightly at 7 p.m.
The Highland Rivers Health governing board of directors will meet on Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaching Our Community Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave., Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, call 706/270-5000.
The Red Cross NWGA Chapter office at 112 John Maddox Drive in Rome is holding blood drives from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30; Thursday, July 2; Monday, July 20; and Thursday July 30. All donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing. Potential donors are asked to go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS for more information and to schedule an appointment. Walk-in donors will be accepted when possible but may have longer wait times.
ONGOING
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office administrative divsision has resumed normal business operations. The office at 2526 New Calhoun Highway will be open during the week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for fingerprint services and background checks.
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has resumed in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices, by appointment only. Contact the Rome office, at 201 Calhoun Ave., at 706-295-6026. A full listing of field offices and contact information is available at veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
Lyerly United Methodist has their “Feeding the Flock” cookbook for sale for $10 and $3 S/H. It can be purchased from any church member, at Pine Ridge Outdoor Supply or Gilliland’s Island in Lyerly, or by sending payment to the church at P. O. Box 152, Lyerly, GA 30730. For more information, call Jo Ann Mitchell at 706-895-2636.
