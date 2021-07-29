THURSDAY
Big Texas Valley Road will be closed in the area of No. 4619 through 4 p.m. Thursday, July 29, while Floyd County Public Works replaces a failed cross drain. Detour will include Texas Valley to Sand Springs to Fouche Gap. Signs are in place.
Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living is holding a Spotlight: Whitfield event on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For information about the NWGCIL, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
FRIDAY
Free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines will be available from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Floyd County Schools central office, 600 Riverside Parkway. Moderna is not available at this time. The vaccine will be administered by Floyd Medical Center nurses.
SATURDAY
The Friends of the Library is hosting a summer silent auction of items in five showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Saturday, July 31, at 4 p.m. For a list of items visit the library or the Friends’ webpage at shrls.org.
SUNDAY
The Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 208 Darlington Drive, will be having a homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Special singers are the Lambert Family.
MONDAY
Free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines for attendees will be available on Monday, Aug. 2, during the RCS Meet the Teacher events at each of the Rome City schools. The Pfizer vaccine is available to students 12 and older with parental consent. The vaccine will be administered by Floyd Medical Center nurses.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.
TUESDAY
The Floyd County Republican Women’s meeting will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 69 Church St. Guest speakers are U.S. Reps. Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Lunch is at 11:15 a.m. RSVP is required to eat. To RSVP call 706-291-9408, 706-346-2551 or 706-232-0076.
One Community United is sponsoring free movie night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Movies at Mount Berry Square, 2820 Martha Berry Highway. The features are “The Heights,” “Black Panther,” and “Driving While Black.” The community is invited.
UPCOMING
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706-270-5000.
The Floyd County GOP Rally returns on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch at 10:30 a.m., program starts at 11 a.m. Entry is free. Lunch is $10. Preregister at RomeRally.gop. Sponsorships and vendor tables available.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.
Mountain Springs Church monthly meeting is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The public is invited and welcome. It’s on CCC Road off Old Summerville Road, between Pleasant Valley Church and the Berry College check station. MtSpringsChurch.com.
