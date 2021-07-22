THURSDAY
The League of Women Voters of Rome Floyd County will meet Thursday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at the Coosa River Basin Initiative office, 5 Broad Street, for a presentation by Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, its executive director, on how voters can help safeguard the rivers. For information, call Lucy Hale at 706-584-0268.
SATURDAY
The Floyd County Sheriffs Office is hosting a “Give A Kid A Chance” event to hand out bookbags, school supplies and food for local children in need on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Rome police also will be giving out carseats. Free food and beverages. While supplies last.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, July 24, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, chips, dessert, and drinks. Service is drive thru only. For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
SUNDAY
Sand Springs Church Annual Homecoming will be held Sunday, July 25. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner on the grounds following. Bring your covered dishes, insect spray and join in. The historic church is on Sand Springs Road in the Texas Valley community.
UPCOMING
NWGA Center for Independent Living invites all people with disabilities, agencies, nursing home facilities, youth organizations, and other interested citizens to attend Spotlight: Whitfield on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St., Dalton. For more information, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 706-314-0008 or 628-246-1825, or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org
The Friends of the Library is hosting a summer silent auction of items in five showcases at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, through Saturday, July 31, at 4 p.m. For a list of items visit the library or the Friends’ webpage at shrls.org.
The Floyd County GOP Rally returns on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther Jr. Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch is at 10:30 a.m., the program starts at 11 a.m. Entry is free. Lunch is $10. Preregister at RomeRally.gop. Sponsorships and vendor tables are available.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road in Calhoun, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.
To list an event, email RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.