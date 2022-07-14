THURSDAY
Compassionate Friends will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Life Church, 17 John Davenport Drive. If you have lost a child, grandchild or sibling at any age please join us.
SATURDAY
The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive, has an Electronics Collection Event set for Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 706-291-5266, Monday through Thursday.
MONDAY
American Legion Post 52, 1205 Calhoun Road, will not meet on Monday, July 18. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Liberty View Baptist Church, 101 Spur, Silver Creek, and Rev. Jerry Cowart are hosting a summer revival July 18-22, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Everyone is invited.
UPCOMING
Sand Springs Church annual Cemetery & Church Cleaning will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Cookout following. Volunteers needed and welcome! Bring lawn equipment, cleaning supplies. Take Fouche Gap Road to Sand Springs Road. Church is on the right. For information call 706-290-3956.
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Wiz” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will be hosting its free Community Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23. For more information on exhibits and activities, visit Berry.edu/oakhill.
Sand Springs Church annual Homecoming is 11 a.m. Sunday, July 24, with message by Rev. Samuel Buice. Dinner, fellowship & afternoon singing to follow. Take Fouche Gap Road to Sand Springs Road. Church is on the right. For information call 706-290-3956.
The City of Rome and Rome International Film Festival free movie this week is “The Goonies” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at City Auditorium, 601 Broad St. Concessions will be available. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
Dedication of a monument to the Deaf Priors, hosted by the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, at Asa Prior Cemetery on Brooks Street in Cedartown. Refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.
Paradise Garden Foundation will host a Creative Spirit Retreat at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville, on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is $30, online at ParadiseGardenFoundation.org or by phone at 706-808-0800.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave., is hosting a Homecoming Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Snow cones, food truck and inflatable slide for kids. Entry is free. Call to register at 706-232-3663.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
ONGOING
The Rome Police Department is seeking feedback from the citizens of Rome through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/7X3Q68D. The survey only takes a few minutes and is anonymous.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for women or descendants of women who worked in formerly all-male jobs during the World War II years of 1942-1945. For more information on the Rosies, email brittany.sorrells@retireatberry.com.
