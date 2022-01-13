Compassionate Friends will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at 19 John Davenport Drive.
FRIDAY
“Ask A Lawyer Day” will be in the Judicial Courthouse, 3 Government Plaza, on the third floor on Friday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist low-income clients in a range of civil matters, including TPOs, public benefits, housing, consumer issues, school suspensions and unemployment. The service is provided by Superior Court Clerk Barbara H Penson and Georgia Legal Services Program. For more information call 706-291-5190.
UPCOMING
The Students Excellence Scholarship Foundation will celebrate MLK Day with free tours of the history display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. For an appointment or more information, call Bishop Norris K. Allen at 770 547-8369. CDC guidelines will be observed.
A new 10-week beginner Line Dance Class will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, with an advanced beginner class following at 11 a.m., at the Charles C. Parker Senior Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. All ages invited. Instructor is Lois Roberts. For more information, contact Roberts at 706-766-1511 or the center at 706-234-0383.
The Porcelain Art Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Larue’s Studio. The program will be mask painting. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.
