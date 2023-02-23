THURSDAY
Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome-Floyd County will host its 11th annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. Go plates available. Tickets are $15; $25 for a couple. Available at Backyard Pet Boutique, Sue’s Barber Shop and Wet Petz until sold out.
SATURDAY
The Porcelain Art Guild will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Larue Huckaby’s studio. The program will be presented by Calvin Spurlin. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 36 Reeceburg Road, will sponsor a free community lunch on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Drive through only. Sloppy joes, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call or text 706-506-6493.
The Primitive Quartet will be at Mt Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 54 Baker St. in Shannon, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. A love offering will be taken. Come expecting a mighty move of God. For more info call Pastor Adrian Craig at 706-263-5609.
TUESDAY
Georgia State Patrol Post 38 Rome will be hosting a recruiting event at the post, 3386 Martha Berry Highway, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can learn about opportunities, the application process, fitness requirements, elements of the job, and pay and benefit information. For questions, contact SFC Chris Harris at 706-295-6002.
WEDNESDAY
The Rome Social Club monthly luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Coosa Country Club. Cost is $25. Ray Camp will speak about arrowheads and stone tool technology. RSVP by Feb 23 to Dianne Johnson at diannejohnson69@bellsouth.net or 770-757-5155 (phone or text).
UPCOMING
Floyd County Master Gardeners will present a “Re-Imagine Recycle” hands-on craft workshop on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Rome-Floyd County Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive. The event is free, but space is limited. To register, contact Solid Waste Director Emma Wells at 706-291-5266 or emma.wells@floydcountyga.org.
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
ONGOING
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a free Diversity History Display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road N.E., every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in February, for Black History Month. By appointment only. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770 547-8369 or email at gladysallen@att.net for more information.
To list an event, email the item to RomeNewsTribune@RN-T.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line. A flyer may be attached but can not be accepted alone.