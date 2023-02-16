THURSDAY
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. The meetings are public.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive. The meetings are public.
The Watters District Council for Historical Preservation will meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Shannon Scout Cabin, 40 Minshew Road. This will be the annual meeting and will showcase the new wall panels of local history. Information: WattersDistrictCouncil.org.
FRIDAY
Northwood Missionary Baptist Church, 4076 Calhoun Road, will host a gospel singing at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, with local singers from area churches. For more information call 706-424-2703.
SUNDAY
DIGS, Inc. is auctioning off 4 Atlanta Braves Spring Training tickets and 2 Chipper Jones signed programs. Bidding runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, on the AngelAuctionsAtlanta Facebook page. Proceeds benefit the local nonprofit supporting adults with developmental challenges.
UPCOMING
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., will hold Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.
Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome-Floyd County will host its 11th annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Rome Senior Center, 406 Riverside Parkway. Go plates available. Tickets are $15; $25 for a couple. Available at Backyard Pet Boutique, Sue’s Barber Shop and Wet Petz until sold out.
The Porcelain Art Guild will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at Larue Huckaby’s studio. The program will be presented by Calvin Spurlin. For more information, call 706-266-6534.
TRED is hosting the second annual Assail the Trail 5K and 1-Mile Walk at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will support GE Trails maintenance. For more information or to register, visit TredRomeFloyd.com or call 706-844-8509.
ONGOING
Registration is underway for the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA exercise program scheduled to run from Monday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, May 10, at the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, 810 E. Second Ave. For more information, email instructor Mary Ann Pawlowski at mpawlowski@ymcarome.org.
The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation International will sponsor a free Diversity History Display at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road N.E., every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in February, for Black History Month. By appointment only. Call Norris K. Allen Sr. at 770 547-8369 or email at gladysallen@att.net for more information.
